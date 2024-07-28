Achain (ACT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,907.52

Achain (ACT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 75.2% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $4,907.52 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Achain alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000603 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001503 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.