ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Up 0.7 %

ACNB opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.62.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.48. ACNB had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Research analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $583,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACNB by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

