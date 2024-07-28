ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 21.6% in July

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $8.42 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

