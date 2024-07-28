Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.73. 56,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,544,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

The firm has a market cap of $664.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

