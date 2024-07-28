Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $123.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $124.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.