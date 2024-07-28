ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

ADF Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADFJF opened at $9.39 on Friday. ADF Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

