Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 177,200 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aditxt Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $1.35 on Friday. Aditxt has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($9.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($5.81). Aditxt had a negative net margin of 5,016.31% and a negative return on equity of 927.61%.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

