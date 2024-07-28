Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $139.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.