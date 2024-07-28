Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.97.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.24. The stock has a market cap of $226.27 billion, a PE ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $3,426,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

