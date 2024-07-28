Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,618.0 days.

Adyen Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,203.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $660.00 and a 1 year high of $1,886.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,251.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,390.10.

Adyen Company Profile

Further Reading

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

