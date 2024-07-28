Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,618.0 days.
Adyen Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,203.00 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $660.00 and a 1 year high of $1,886.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,251.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,390.10.
Adyen Company Profile
