Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,293,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 953,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 137.6 days.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $11.30 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

