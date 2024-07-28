Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$16.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Desjardins lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$15.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$973.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

