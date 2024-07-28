Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AERT opened at $2.56 on Friday. Aeries Technology has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeries Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aeries Technology stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.73% of Aeries Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeries Technology Company Profile

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

