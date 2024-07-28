Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group has set its Q2 guidance at $4.50-$4.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.9 %
AMG opened at $177.02 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $177.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Affiliated Managers Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.