Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group has set its Q2 guidance at $4.50-$4.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMG opened at $177.02 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $177.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

