AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Down 0.1%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 346,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 274,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85.

Institutional Trading of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAL. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 5,173.6% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 352.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,190,000.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

