AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
AIB Group Trading Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $5.56 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.
About AIB Group
