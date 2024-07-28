AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $5.56 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

About AIB Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.