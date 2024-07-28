Air Canada (TSE:AC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AC. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.52.

Air Canada Price Performance

TSE AC opened at C$16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.34. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.93 and a 1 year high of C$24.76.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.13 billion.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.