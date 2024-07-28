Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $21.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

ATSG stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

