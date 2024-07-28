Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 130,901 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,980,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,131,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

