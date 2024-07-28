Alerus Financial NA Purchases 7,792 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

