Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $118.92 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.99%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

