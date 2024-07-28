Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. OTR Global reissued a mixed rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $220.45 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Align Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5,179.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

