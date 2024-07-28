Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alkermes

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alkermes by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,678 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $55,548,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.