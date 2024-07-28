Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $137.52 and last traded at $136.95, with a volume of 461789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.88.

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,441,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,432,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after purchasing an additional 470,104 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $120,959,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $110,740,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

