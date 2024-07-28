Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $37.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,466,000 after buying an additional 999,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,731,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,595,000 after purchasing an additional 235,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 155,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

