ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALE

ALLETE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,579,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,402,000 after buying an additional 176,709 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ALLETE by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 152,294 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $3,965,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 64,746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.