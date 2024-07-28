Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $4.18. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Almacenes Éxito

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.0113 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Almacenes Éxito by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

