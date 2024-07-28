Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,308,000 after buying an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,873,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,784 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,900,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of AMR opened at $300.71 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.55 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.95.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $17.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

