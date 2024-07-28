Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKY opened at $0.44 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Alpha Services and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.0067 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Services and’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

Featured Articles

