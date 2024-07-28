Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphatec alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,859,000 after acquiring an additional 80,101 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $28,451,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after acquiring an additional 670,788 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 702,950 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Stock Up 0.4 %

ATEC opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,767.81% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.