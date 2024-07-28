AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.60.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. ATB Capital boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
TSE ALA opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.01. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$24.10 and a 52-week high of C$33.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.70. The stock has a market cap of C$9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
