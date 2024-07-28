Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $101.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82. Amedisys has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

