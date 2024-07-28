Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $22.49 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $126,368.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,498,000 after purchasing an additional 267,466 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

