American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.40.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

