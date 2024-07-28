American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.19

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 21917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

