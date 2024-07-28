American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,744 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $104.17. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 7.82%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

