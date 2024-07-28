American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61,550.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $129.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.