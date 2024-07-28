American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $145.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.