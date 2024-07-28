American International Group Inc. Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after acquiring an additional 209,589 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $554,849,000 after acquiring an additional 680,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,814,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,426,000 after acquiring an additional 600,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $266,538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,356,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $263,602,000 after acquiring an additional 633,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $39.18 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 43.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.