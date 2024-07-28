American International Group Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,831,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,595,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,233,000 after purchasing an additional 634,136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 403,807 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 482,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 269,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

