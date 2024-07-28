American International Group Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

ATO opened at $126.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.45 and its 200 day moving average is $116.16. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $127.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

