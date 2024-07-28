American International Group Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Capmk lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.