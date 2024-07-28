American International Group Inc. Sells 236 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PKG. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $199.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day moving average of $179.43. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $199.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.