American International Group Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.20.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

