American Tower (AMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. American Tower has set its FY 2024 guidance at 10.300-10.530 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $10.30-10.53 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Tower Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $213.72 on Friday. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.59 and a 200-day moving average of $193.65.

American Tower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.