Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of COLD stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797,617 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,436,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $106,206,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.