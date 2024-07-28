Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.80.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.