Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 208,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 242,832 shares.The stock last traded at $37.35 and had previously closed at $36.22.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $757.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

