Analysts Offer Predictions for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of USNA opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at $354,131,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $178,707.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 58.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

