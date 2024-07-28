Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price at C$19.78

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.78.

AP.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

AP.UN stock opened at C$17.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.43. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.12%.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

